Teams With Most Chances Missed in The Premier League 2023/24

The Premier League season of 2023/24 has brought its fair share of thrills and spills, but for some teams, it has been a season marked by frustration and missed opportunities. As reported by Stats24, here are the teams that have suffered the most from missed “BIG chances,” which are those golden opportunities that could and should result in goals.

At the top of this list sits Everton, a club that has seen a whopping nine big chances go begging. This statistic reflects a recurring theme of missed opportunities that has plagued the Toffees, leaving their fans exasperated.

Hot on Everton’s heels are Chelsea with eight big chances missed. Considering Chelsea’s reputation as a powerhouse in English football, this is undoubtedly a source of frustration for both the players and the fans.

Manchester United, another club with high expectations, follows closely with seven big chances missed. The Red Devils have always been known for their attacking prowess, and missing crucial opportunities can be a hard pill to swallow.

Aston Villa, Brentford, and Wolverhampton share the next spot with six big chances each that have gone begging. These clubs, while not considered top-tier giants like some of their counterparts, still harbor ambitions of making their mark in the Premier League. Missing key chances can be the difference between securing valuable points and slipping down the table.

For these teams, the frustration of not capitalizing on these big chances is palpable. In a league where margins are often razor-thin, failing to convert golden opportunities into goals can be a costly affair. Managers and players alike will be racking their brains to find ways to sharpen their finishing and turn these frustrating moments into points on the board.

