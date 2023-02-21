Teams who are yet to lose a game across the top five leagues in Europe this year

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As far as football is concerned, 2023 picked up from where 2022 left off as we continue to witness all the dramas, shocks and excitements in the game. While a number of teams have rediscovered their best form especially since QATAR 2022, others are still blowing hot and cold with little or no improvement from last year.

With the first quarter of 2023 already half way gone, checkout teams who are still unbeaten across the top five European leagues this year;

1- Borussia Dortmund (9 wins)

Borrusia Dortmund have enjoyed a perfect start to 2023 with nine wins out of nine, and are currently in second place in Bundesliga leveled on points with leaders Bayern Munich. Across all competitions, they have scored 27 goals and conceded 8. Their fine run includes a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions league, and should they maintain their unbeaten run until the second leg at Stamford Bridge next month, then they can be sure of a place in the Quarter finals of the competition.

2- Barcelona (11 wins, 2 draws)

Slow and steady, Barcelona have opened an eight point gap over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. They are yet to lose a game in 2023 and have managed 11 wins out of 13 games so far. That includes a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at the Camp Nou Stadium last Thursday. However, the Catalans must have to be at their very best as they travel to Old Trafford for the decisive second leg clash with the Red Devils. Attacking wise, they have scored 28 goals so far this year.

3- Union Berlin (9 wins, 2 draws)

Although not a recognized top team in Europe, Union Berlin are currently enjoying a fantastic season. They are joint leaders in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. So far this year, they have played 11 games across all competitions, and on nine occasions, they came out victorious.

