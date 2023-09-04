Teams That Spent Heavily In The Summer Window

The closure of the transfer window in Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues marks a significant milestone in the football calendar coinciding with the onset of the first international break. This period offers an opportune moment to contemplate and analyze the teams that spent heavily during one of the most tumultuous summers in football history.

1. Manchester United

Despite investing nearly £200m in new players, Manchester United are no stronger than they were last season. The signings of Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat, and Andre Onana have brought about question marks while Mason Mount’s purchase seems to have been a misallocation of funds. United’s lack of strength in depth in defense was evident as they finished a game against Arsenal with both Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans on the field.

2. Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga giants started the transfer window with promising signings successfully strengthening their defense with the acquisition of Kim Min-jae and securing Harry Kane. The decision to let Ryan Gravenberch leave for Liverpool proved to be a mistake as they failed to finalize a deal for Joao Palhinha from Fulham leaving a worrying gap in their midfield. The defense is also a cause for concern as they failed to fill the void left by Benjamin Pavard. While their starting line-up is strong, their lack of depth could jeopardize their chances in the Champions League.

3. Real Madrid

Toni Kroos emphasized that investing €100m in a player doesn’t guarantee top-quality performance. However, Jude Bellingham is an exceptionally talented player with a value that surpasses his price tag. Real Madrid’s reliance on him for goal-scoring is a concern despite having Joselu as a decent backup option.

4. Chelsea

Chelsea’s expensive signings may pay off in the future but immediate success is needed to cover their historic expenditure. Despite a record-breaking window and significant investment by new owners, the team still lacks at least four world-class players for a title challenge as highlighted by their recent loss to Nottingham Forest.

