Teams that have beaten Chelsea and Liverpool multiple times this season

Liverpool and Chelsea have been anything but fantastic this campaign. The fact that both teams currently occupy 9th and 10th positions in the Premier league respectively goes to show their level of inconsistency this term. Coincidentally, both sides have equally been knocked out of the Carabao and FA Cup, and the only silverware they now have to fight for is the Champions league seeing that they are no longer in contention for any domestic title.

However, a number of teams have constantly frustrated Chelsea and Liverpool this season having faced them on multiple occasions.

Chelsea (Beaten Multiple Times By Manchester City)

Premier league Champions Manchester City have already faced Chelsea three times this season and came out top in all three meetings. Their first clash was in the Carabao Cup on 9th November 2022, City knocked them out with a 2-0 victory.

They met again at Stamford Bridge in the Premier league on 5th January 2023, Riyad Mahrez scored to hand City a 1-0 win. Their last meeting was in the FA Cup on January 8th, again Chelsea were knocked out after a heavy 4-0 loss. Chelsea will still play City again in the Premier league at the Etihad Stadium on 20th May, and given how they have fared this season, the potential victor of the game is crystal clear already.

Liverpool (Beaten Multiple Times By Brighton and Hove Albion)

Like Chelsea, Liverpool have faced the Seagulls three times already this term (Premier league 2x, FA Cup 1x). In their first meeting, Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick as Brighton marked new coach Roberto de Zerbi’s debut with a hugely entertaining and battling 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. In the return leg at the Amex Stadium, the Reds were absolutely shocking as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium, with Jurgen Klopp clearly struggling to stop the rot in his squad.

Again, for the third time this season, Brighton proved to be a thorn in the flesh for Liverpool as they knocked them out of the FA Cup following a 2-1 win on Sunday.

The determination and character that helped Chelsea win the Champions league in 2021 and took Liverpool to within a point of champions Manchester City last season is there, but they need to rediscover their focus before everything slips away from them including the top four.

