Teams Chelsea Will Play in Pre-season Before the New Season Starts

Chelsea have been busy in the current summer transfer window signing some players while also getting rid of others and many fans of the club are now waiting eagerly to witness what the team can deliver.

This is especially as many will want to see how the team will fare under the newly appointed Mauricio Pochetinno.

However, with the 5 matches to be played by the London Blues in the Pre-season announced, below are the list of the teams.

Looking at these teams, Brighton and Hove, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund appear to be the more bigger teams on the list.

Chelsea don’t have European football next season and many people are now anticipating on whether they will be able to channel their energy totally on winning the Premier League titles and other domestic trophies. The first match will be against Wrexham on July 19 and will end with Dortmund on August 2.

