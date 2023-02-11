SPORT

Team News: Leeds United vs. Manchester United- Injury, Suspension List, And Predicted XIs.

Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Injury Report, Suspension List, and Predicted XIs, After unfolded encounter at Old Trafford in the Premier league midweek clash,Leeds united face Man United at Elland Road in a matter of days. It will be a fixture to mettle for the Red Devils since a win will see them reduce the gap on Arsenal.

Having held their old adversaries to a 2-2 draw in midweek, Leeds United will aim to go one better against Manchester United in Sunday’s top-flight showdown at Elland Road. Wilfried Gnonto and a Raphael Varane own goal put the Whites two goals ahead at Old Trafford, but Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho completed a second-half turnaround for Erik ten Hag’s charges, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Adam Forshaw (hip), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Pascal Struijk (concussion), Rodrigo (ankle), Archie Gray (foot), and Sonny Perkins (ankle).

Doubtful: Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Marc Roca (unspecified), and Liam Cooper (unspecified).

Predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Casemiro (suspended), Mason Greenwood (club suspension), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Scott McTominay (unspecified).

Doubtful: Antony (leg); Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness).

Predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

