Tchouameni spotted doing Bellingham celebration with him after scoring in his first La Liga game.

First half goals from Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham were enough to give Real Madrid all three points in their first La Liga game of the season after beating Athletic Club 2-0 at the San Mames Stadium on Saturday night.

After Real Madrid summer signing, Jude Bellingham doubled Real Madrid lead in the 36th minute, the England international then celebrated his goal right in front of the home fans.

However, the English midfielder was not left alone in doing his Celebration after scoring on his Spanish La Liga debut on Saturday night, as he was joined in doing his iconic Celebration by his Real Madrid teammate, Aurelien Tchouameni.

Aside from his goal against Athletic Club on Saturday, the England international, Jude Bellingham who joined Real Madrid from German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund looked unstoppable as he made relentless challenges and created several opportunities, winning the player of the match award.

