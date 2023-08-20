Tamara Urges Bendel Insurance Teammates to Stay Focused for ASO Chlef Clash in CAF Confederation Cup

Ezekiel Tamara, a midfielder for Bendel Insurance, has issued a rallying call to his teammates as they prepare for the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup encounter against ASO Chlef of Algeria. With a crucial victory secured in the first leg, Tamara emphasizes the importance of maintaining focus and determination to ensure success in the upcoming match.

In the initial showdown at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the Benin Arsenals triumphed over ASO Chlef with a 1-0 scoreline, courtesy of Imade Osarenkhoe’s first-half goal. The thrilling atmosphere and unwavering support of the fans provided a positive backdrop for the victory.

Despite the success in the first leg, Tamara recognizes that the battle is far from over. He stresses the need for his fellow players to remain unwavering in their commitment as they gear up for the return leg in Algeria. The upcoming match at the Mohamed Boumezrag Stadium presents another opportunity for Bendel Insurance to demonstrate their prowess and secure a place in the next phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.

As Tamara aptly points out, success in football demands a consistent drive and dedication to excellence. While the victory in the first leg is a significant achievement, it is crucial for the team to carry forward their momentum and face the challenges of the return leg with the same fervor. The unpredictability of football underscores the need for continuous hard work and preparation.

With the stage set for a highly anticipated clash, Tamara’s call to action resonates with the essence of sportsmanship and determination. The journey to triumph is a collective effort that requires each player to contribute their utmost, both on and off the field. As Bendel Insurance faces ASO Chlef once again, the team’s ability to uphold their focus, discipline, and teamwork will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of this exhilarating encounter.

