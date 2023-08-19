Talking Points As Liverpool’s Home Game Exposes Mixed Performance

Liverpool’s initial home game for the 2023/24 season concluded with a win, gathering three points and netting three goals. Despite this, the performance wasn’t without flaws as the Reds had to recover from a disadvantage.

We’ve found ourselves in this position before, and it’s not favorable. Liverpool still has much work to do to resolve their defensive challenges within the team and the system.

One area where we should see better results is the team’s focus and drive right from the start of the game. Last season, we often fell behind too often and particularly early in the games.

Despite receiving an early warning, the Reds didn’t pay attention, and as a result, fell behind. Single-handed mistakes, lack of concentration, and overall confusion around roles led to a quick 1-0 disadvantage.

We can accuse Trent Alexander-Arnold of poor handling in both the disallowed and the valid goals, but we must also assess Virgil van Dijk’s passing decision, Andy Robertson’s unsuccessful tackle, and Alisson. Shortly after, Alisson narrowly avoided causing another goal and received a yellow card for losing control of the ball.

Endo debut and Alexis’ early exit

It was widely believed that Wataru Endo might be instantly added to the starting lineup if his work permit arrived on time. However, the new recruit could only observe from the sidelines initially.

However, less than an hour into the game, circumstances changed signaling that Endo’s involvement was needed. Initially, the Reds weren’t set up with an extensive defensive mid-field. Still, their strategy was significantly impacted when Alexis Mac Allister received a rather questionable red card, reducing them to 10 players.

Trent shaky in midfield

For ages, people have been debating whether Trent Alexander-Arnold can take on the central midfield position.

Among those who believe he can are Jurgen Klopp, Gareth Southgate, and even Trent himself. He’s demonstrated his potential for it, but many still question if such a move would be beneficial for his team and his country.

These skeptics got some fuel for their arguments from a recent game. Early on, a lofty pass caught Jaidon Anthony behind Alexander-Arnold, who luckily was offside in his usual right-back position.

