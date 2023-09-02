Taiwo Awoniyi inspires Nottingham Forest to a remarkable 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi was impressive for Nottingham Forest football club on Saturday evening, as he guided them to a remarkable 1-0 away victory over Chelsea football club at Stamford Bridge, in their Matchday 4 of the English Premier League.

The former Union Berlin football club star has been fantastic for Nottingham Forest football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday evening, as he guided them to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Taiwo Awoniyi was given another starting role by coach Steven Cooper, following his outstanding display in their previous matches, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Both teams tried so hard to score in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Substitute Sweden national team star Anthony Elanga broke the deadlock for Nottingham Forest football club in the 48th minute after receiving an assist from Super Eagles of Nigeria star Taiwo Awoniyi to end the match 1-0.

Taiwo Awoniyi was exceptional for Nottingham Forest football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with an assist before being substituted towards the end of the game.

The victory over Chelsea football club has now taken Nottingham Forest football club to the 9th spot of the English Premier League table with 6 points from 4 matches played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

