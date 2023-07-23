Taiwo Awoniyi inspires Nottingham Forest to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Levante in preseason game

Taiwo Awoniyi was exceptional for English Premier League side Nottingham Forest football club on Saturday, as they secured a remarkable 2-1 victory over Levante football club of Spain in the preseason friendly match.

The former Liverpool football club star was given a starting role by coach Steven Cooper and he was able to perform brilliantly in the game.

Taiwo Awoniyi started in Nottingham Forest football club’s attack alongside Switzerland national team star Remo Freuler and the duo were impressive in the entertaining encounter.

Nottingham Forest football club took the lead through Ryan Yates in the 1st minute through a fine teamwork from Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi and Danilo doubled the lead in the 22nd minute before Alejandro Cantero scored a goal for Levante football club in the 25th minute to end the first half 2-1.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match ended 2-1 in favour of Nottingham Forest football club.

Taiwo Awoniyi was impressive for Nottingham Forest football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The former Union Berlin football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

