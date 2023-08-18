Taiwo Awoniyi becomes the 1st ever Nigerian player to score in 6 consecutive Premier League matches

Nigeria national team star Taiwo Awoniyi continues his impressive goal scoring form for Nottingham Forest football club on Friday night, as he scored a classic goal in their match against Sheffield United football club.

Taiwo Awoniyi was exceptional for Nottingham Forest football club in their last game against Arsenal football club, where he came from the bench to score a classic goal and he was able to impress again in their game against Sheffield United football club.

The former Union Berlin football club star was given a starting role by coach Steven Cooper and he was able to score his team’s only goal in the first half of the game.

Taiwo Awoniyi broke the deadlock for Nottingham Forest football club in the first half of the game through a beautiful header an assist from Ivorian star Sergio Aurier to end the first half 1-0.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayo are the only two African players that have scored in more consecutive English Premier League matches than Taiwo Awoniyi.

With Taiwo Awoniyi’s first half goal against Sheffield United football club on Friday night, it means he has scored in 6 consecutive English Premier League matches, after scoring against Southampton football club, Chelsea football club, Arsenal football club and Crystal Palace football club (end of last season) and Arsenal football club and Sheffield United football club this season.

“Taiwo Awoniyi’s run of scoring in six consecutive Premier League appearances is now the longest of any Nigerian player, and is surpassed by only two African players in the competition’s history, Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor (seven-game runs). Super.”

