The West London based club Chelsea extended their winless run to two matches after they were held to a goalless draw by Fulham in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The Blues were dominant all through the match but they could only settle for a single point in tonight’s EPL match.

After their goalless draw against Fulham, The Blues have now failed to score a goal in four of their last six domestic league match.

The West London based club recorded 63% ball possession, 4 shots and 88% passing accuracy but they were unable to record a single goals in tonight’s EPL encounter.

In recent weeks, The Blues have been struggling to get a good result which have affected their position on the league standings.

The English Premier League giants Chelsea will travel away to face West Ham United in their next league match.

If Chelsea eventually sacks Graham Potter, let’s take a look at three tactical managers that could replace him at Stamford Bridge;

1. OKAN BURUK: The Legendary Turkish midfielder Okan Buruk is one of the most tactical mangers in the world of the football.

The current Galatasaray gaffer has a unique formation and strategy that suits Chelsea’s style of play.

2. CRAIG HARRISON: The 43 years old tactician Craig Harrison is also one of the most tactical mangers in the world of the football.

The ex – Connor Quay and Ferris Limassol has a unique formation and strategy that suits Chelsea’s style of play.

3. HENRIK RYDSTROM: The 46 years old Swedish gaffer is also a perfect replacement for Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

The current Malmo FF tactician Henrik Rydström has a unique formation that suits their style of play.

