Tactical Managers Chelsea Should Appoint To Turn Their Season Around.

Chelsea dropped crucial points one more against West Ham United in the English Premier League. The Blues ventured into the game to return to winning ways against their bitter rivals, but, unfortunately, they were unable to put up an impressive display that would win the match for them.

West Ham United’s defense was solid and more organized than Chelsea’s attacking trio, which made it difficult to penetrate, especially after equalizing Joao Felix’s opener. Chelsea fans want Potter out but it seems the owner is reluctant in sacking the Englishman.

Although he’s not yet ready to sack Potter, here are three tactical managers who could turn Chelsea’s season around if they take the job.

Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Paris Saint Germain manager is yet to venture into another coaching job after he was dismissed by PSG. Pochettino was responsible for taking Tottenham Hotspur to the UEFA champions league final and also won the Ligue 1 with PSG.

Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman is still out of job since leaving Real Madrid. At Santiago Bernabau, Zidane won three consecutive champions league titles as well as one La Liga title during his reign.

Luiz Enrique.

The Spaniard was sacked after he was eliminated by Morrocco in the World Cup. Chelsea should explore the chances of signing Enrique if they want a new coach.

