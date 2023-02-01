SPORT

Tactical Man United 4-3-3 Lineup With Sabitzer, Martial, Sancho Against C’Palace.

The winter transfer window is officially closed after one month of unstoppable transfer negotiations and business deals. The English Premier League clubs are no doubt the highest spenders in the just concluded transfer window, with Chelsea topping the chart after sealing a British record deal for Enzo Fernandez. 

Manchester United was also active in the window, with the Red Devils welcoming three players on loan. The likes of Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst joined earlier, while Marcel Sabitzer was the club’s latest signing after sealing a loan move from Bayern Munich.

Manchester United is set to host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup semifinals second leg, but Sabitzer is not expected to be in the squad, and the likes of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have returned after knock and fitness issues respectively. 

Sabitzer will be looking to make his debut during the weekend when United will host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. The Australia international will form a very formidable partnership with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park, while Sancho and Martial are expected to partner with Rashford upfront. 

