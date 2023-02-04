Tactical Decisions Graham Potter Got Wrong As Chelsea’s Woes Continue

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Even though Todd Boehly spent £323 million on Chelsea in January, Fulham held the Blues to a spirited 0-0 draw to spoil Enzo Fernandez’s home debut.

Graham Potter gave World Cup champion Fernandez, who cost £106 million, his first team debut despite joining the team on the day of the transfer deadline. He came close to capping a very good start with a rasping 30-yard shot that just missed the top corner. On a night when several Blues made their debuts, Kai Havertz, one of the team’s veterans, came the closest to scoring when his lobbed finish hit the inside of the crossbar in the first half.

David Datro Fofana thought he had won the game in the second half when he brilliantly rounded Bernd Leno, dived inside a Fulham defender, and nudged the ball goal-bound, but his shot was blocked by Tim Ream as all eyes were on Fernandez and Mykhaily Mudryk.

1. Starting Reece James

Reece James’ injury comeback almost went unnoticed as Fernandez and Mudryk made their home debuts. The English player had a few months marred by injuries, but he was immediately thrown into the starting lineup.

When Antonee Robinson drove past him on the outside in the first half, it was clear that he lacked focus at times. He did, however, become more involved in the game, and the Chelsea manager’s change in the 60th minute indicated that he does want to limit his minutes.

2. Playing Mount and Gallagher in midfield

In March 2022, when Mount and Gallagher were playing together for England against Switzerland, Gareth Southgate acknowledged that the pair did have certain weaknesses. The Swiss did a great job of exploiting this weakness, so we changed our shape in the second half,’ Southgate said following the game. “But we know that that system can leave you a bit vulnerable to the switches to the opposite full-back, and the Swiss worked that out very well.

Potter did not back down and placed the academy pair each side of Fernandez in the middle of the field. Although they use more energy and can press harder than most, Southgate’s worries did occasionally seem to come true.

Yekrash01 (

)