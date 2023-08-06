Tactical Decisions Arteta Got Right That Helped Arsenal Defeat Man City In The Community Shield

Arsenal and Manchester City ended sunday’s community shield encounter in a 1-1 draw after full time, but it was Arsenal who emerged victorious, claiming a 4-1 win on penalties. Throughout the match, both teams struggled to break the deadlock during the opening 45 minutes, resulting in a goalless first half.

However, the deadlock was broken in the 77th minute when Manchester City’s Cole Palmer made a memorable impact with a stunning goal, seemingly sealing the victory for his side. Yet, Arsenal showcased their determination and resilience, as Leandro Trossard came to the rescue in the 101st minute, equalizing with a shot that deflected into the back of the net. The match ultimately extended to a penalty shootout.

The shootout drama unfolded as substitute Kevin de Bruyne’s shot rattled the crossbar, setting the stage for Arsenal’s triumph. With Rodri’s attempt saved, the spotlight shifted to Fabio Vieira, who kept his cool and converted the decisive spot kick, securing the Community Shield for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s tactical brilliance helped Arsenal secure a 4-1 penalty shootout victory against Manchester City in the community shield, providing a significant psychological boost to their Premier League title aspirations. Let’s look at some tactical decisions Arteta got right that helped his team defeat Man City in the community shield encounter.

1. Playing Thomas Partey alongside Declan Rice.

Throughout the match, Arteta’s tactical setup showcased resilience, even during challenging moments. Arsenal’s defensive organization and discipline helped by the partnership formed by the duo of Declan Rice and Thomas Partey, stifled Manchester City’s attacking prowess, preventing them from finding a breakthrough for the majority of the game.

2. Maintaining the same shape after going behind.

Despite facing pressure, Arteta’s side remained patient and took advantage of their limited opportunities. Leandro Trossard’s goal, albeit a deflected shot, demonstrated the importance of maintaining the same attacking shape and staying composed and making the most of chances when they presented themselves.

3. Bringing in Trossard and Nketiah.

Arteta’s timely substitutions played a pivotal role in shifting the momentum of the game. One such substitution saw Kevin de Bruyne come on for Manchester City, but Arteta’s decision to bring in Trossard and Eddie Nketiah, allowed his team to respond effectively and maintain their composure in attack.

4. Playing Jurrien Timber at left back.

Arsenal’s defensive solidarity under Arteta has been commendable, and in the Community Shield, it was no different. The team’s backline consisting of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Jurrien Timber held firm, frustrating City’s attacking stars like Grealish and Erling Haaland who scored 36 goals in the Premier League last season. Jurrien Timber particularly was splendid. Until he left the game, Manchester City had difficulties playing from the right side of the pitch. He gave Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker a tough time in the match.

Arteta’s astute tactical decisions, strategic substitutions, and focus on mental resilience were the driving forces behind Arsenal’s triumphant Community Shield victory over Manchester City. This hard-fought win sends a clear message that Arsenal is a team to be reckoned with, and it has instilled the belief that they can challenge for the Premier League title this coming season.

UniqueUpdatez (

)