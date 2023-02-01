Tactical Chelsea 4-3-3 Lineup With Enzo, Mudryk, and Felix Against Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The winter transfer window ended on the 31st of January at 11:00 pm. Although many clubs were able to finalize their deals before the deadline, a few others were disappointed and will move again in the summer for their targets. Chelsea football club has been very busy with business in the window and was able to end the busy winter with another huge money signing.

Chelsea was able to land Argentina and Benfica youngster Enzo Fernandes. The 20-year-old who won the youngest best player in the World Cup attracted interest from numerous teams around Europe, but his release clause scared them away with Chelsea grabbing his signature.

Apart from Enzo Fernandes who is set to make his debut against Fulham during the weekend, Chelsea also has some interesting players who are yearning to make an impact in the team.

The likes of Mudryk and Joao Felix are tipped to start alongside each other upfront against Fulham and with the addition of Fernandez at the center of the park, Chelsea could turn their season around without delay.

So here is how the Blues could line up with Mudryk, Felix, and most especially Enzo If Graham Potter decides to unleash the trio and hand Fernandez his debut.

