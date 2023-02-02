T. Silva has affirmed he wants to stay at Chelsea and that the new contract should be finalized soon

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter and his men will switch their interest to their next game in the English Premier League where they will be at loggerheads with Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

One player that is set to remain in the Blues is Brazilian International defender, Thiago Silva.

According to reports coming from ESPN, Thiago Silva has confirmed he wants to stay at Chelsea and that the new contract should be concluded in the next few days.

The report has it that the 38-year-old Brazilian defender, Silva has been one of the key players at Stamford Bridge since joining the club in 2020.

The report adds that Chelsea views Silva as a key member of the dressing room and that the club feels like his experience will be vital. Thiago has made 23 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season making 2 assists in the process.

It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

