SWI vs ESP: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

Match Venue and Date:

Switzerland is gearing up to take on Spain in the highly anticipated first game of the round of 16 matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, scheduled to be held at Eden Park Stadium on Saturday, 5th August, 2023, with kick-off at 06:00 West African Standard Time.

Match Preview:

The clash between Switzerland and Spain brings back memories of their encounter in the Algarve Cup back in 2019, where Spain emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 win.

This serves as a point of reference, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense battle between the two formidable teams.

For Spain, this tournament has been historic, as it marks their furthest progress in the Women’s World Cup to date.

Recall that they were ousted at this stage in the 2019 edition, eventually falling to the eventual champions, the United States.

Motivated by their past experiences and newfound momentum, Spain will be determined to leave no stone unturned as they strive for advancement.

Switzerland, on the other hand, is no stranger to reaching this stage of the competition, having made it to the round of 16 in 2015.

However, their journey was cut short by Canada, who narrowly defeated them 1-0. With this prior taste of disappointment, Switzerland will be eager to rectify their past shortcomings and secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Both teams possess potent attacking prowess, but Spain, known as “La Roja,” has been particularly impressive in front of the net, showcasing free-scoring form in the tournament.

This form makes them the clear favorites to progress, raising the stakes for the Swiss side who will have to be at their defensive best to keep Spain’s rampant attack at bay.

Team :

Switzerland

Switzerland enters this pivotal match without any injury concerns, giving them a full-strength lineup to choose from.

However, Noelle Maritz and Ramona Bachmann will have to tread cautiously, as another yellow card would result in them missing the subsequent fixture.

The Swiss squad is expected to line up in a 4-3-2-1 formation, with a starting eleven consisting of Thalmann guarding the goal, Aigbogun, Maritz, Stierli, and Riesen forming the backline.

The midfield will feature Sow, Wälti, and Reuteler, while Piubel and Bachmann operate behind the forward Crnogorcevic.

Possible Formation: 4-3-2-1

Potential Starting XI: Thalmann; Aigbogun, Maritz, Stierli, Riesen; Sow, Wälti, Reuteler; Piubel, Bachmann; Crnogorcevic.

Spain

Spain, on the other hand, will be relieved to have no reported injuries ahead of this crucial encounter.

However, Olga Carmona and Oihane Hernandez will have to be cautious, as they, too, face suspension in the next match if they accumulate another yellow card.

Expected to maintain their attacking flair, Spain is likely to deploy a 4-3-3 formation, with Misa guarding the goal and Batlle, Paredes, Andrés, and Carmona forming a strong defensive unit.

The midfield will consist of Bonmatí, Abelleira, and Putellas, while Paralluelo, Hermoso, and Caldentey will spearhead the attacking force.

Possible Formation: 4-3-3

Potential Starting XI: Misa; Batlle, Paredes, Andrés, Carmona; Bonmatí, Abelleira, Putellas; Paralluelo, Hermoso, Caldentey.

As the countdown to the round of 16 clash begins, all eyes will be on Eden Park Stadium, where Switzerland and Spain will vie for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals.

The fans can expect a thrilling encounter filled with passion, skill, and determination as these two teams leave everything on the field in pursuit of glory at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

