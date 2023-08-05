SWE vs USA: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

(Photo Credit: The Analyst)

Match Venue and Date:

Sweden and USA gear up to face off in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023 by 10:00 West African Standard Time.

Match Preview:

This encounter marks the sixth time these two soccer powerhouses have met in the prestigious tournament, with their first showdown dating back to 2003.

USA, the reigning world champions, hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record, having emerged victorious three times in their previous encounters.

However, this edition of the World Cup has been somewhat challenging for the American side, as they managed to qualify for the round of 16 with their worst-ever points total.

On the other hand, Sweden has been displaying an impressive offensive prowess, securing noteworthy victories with a 2-1 win against South Africa, a dominant 5-0 triumph against Italy, and a convincing 2-0 victory against Argentina.

With their pride hurt from a previous 2-0 loss against USA, Sweden enters this match with a clear motive for revenge.

Their current form suggests they could be the dark horse of this tournament and potentially cause an upset against the reigning champions.

Team :

Sweden:

The Swedish team has no major injury concerns, providing them with a fully fit squad to compete in this crucial encounter.

However, they must be cautious with Oli Schough, who stands the risk of missing the next match if she accumulates another yellow card.

Possible Formation: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Musovic; Björn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson; Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfö; Blackstenius.

USA:

USA, unfortunately, has to deal with the absence of Rose Lavelle due to yellow card accumulation.

Additionally, Lindsey Horan, Naomi Girma, and Sophia Smith are all at risk of missing their next match if they collect another yellow card.

Possible Formation: 4-3-3

Potential Starting XI: Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn; Demello, Sullivan, Horan; Rodman, Morgan, Smith.

As the stakes are raised in the round of 16, the clash between Sweden and USA promises to be a compelling and thrilling encounter.

USA, despite their struggles in the tournament so far, will look to retain their title, while Sweden’s impressive form makes them strong contenders for a potential upset.

Football fans worldwide eagerly anticipate this match, which could potentially be one of the most memorable fixtures in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

