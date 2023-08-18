SWE vs AUS: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Sweden and Australia will square off in the Women’s World Cup third and fourth place play-off on Saturday. They must get back up, brush themselves off, and try to win this match. There is a bronze medal on the line, as well as a gain in their world rankings.

Australia must recover from its semi-final defeat to England. That will be difficult because they would have preferred to play in the final as the co-host nation.

Australia has won three of their six matches after 90 minutes. They needed a penalty shootout to beat France in the quarterfinal, and their Women’s World Cup aspirations were dashed when they were defeated 3-1 by the Lionesses.

Sweden started off strong in this Women’s World Cup, winning all three of their group matches. This advanced them to the knockout rounds, where they defeated both the United States and Japan. They appeared to be in excellent form, and their semi-final against Spain appeared to be heading to extra time.

Spain went ahead in the 81st minute, but Sweden equalised seven minutes later. However, Spain won just a minute later, and Sweden was denied a place in their first final since 2003.

KICKOFF TIME: Sweden versus Australia women’s match will go down on Saturday at 9AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)