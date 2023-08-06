SWE 5-4 USA: For The Very First Time In Women’s World Cup, The USA Will Not Finish In The Top 3

The United States women’s national team will not be three-peating the World Cup after getting eliminated at the round of 16 this time.

The defending champions who were seen by many as the favorites to retain the WC for the third consecutive time barely made it out of Group E where they finished in second place with 5 points.

Against Sweden this morning, the United States had the greater possession of the ball and even forced Zecira Musovic into making 11 saves in this match, but they just couldn’t find a way to get past the Swedish defence over 120 minutes.

The match eventually went to penalties, with Sweden emerging victorious after Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O’Hara all missed from the spot.

With the USA now eliminated, this will be the first time they have failed to finish in the top three since the women’s Mundial started in 1991.

From all indications, this is the end of an era for the USWNT, with some of their stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe believed to have played their final game in the WC.

