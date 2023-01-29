Super Falcons Star, Patricia George Takes A 1 Year Break From Football

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker, Patricia George has announced to her fans that she has terminated her contract with Turkish football club, Fenerbahce. She also made announcement concerning her footballing career.

The Nigerian forward took to her Facebook Page and thanked her club for accepting to mutually terminate her contract as she revealed that she will take a 1 year break from football. She said “First, I would like to thank Fenerbahce for the opportunity! About a month ago we came to an agreement to part ways and allow me to do my rehab at home.”

“With that being said I would like to let everyone know that I’ve decided to hang my soccer cleats up for at least this year and take a full break from playing soccer! It’s not a decision I made lightly but a decision that I know is right for me and my spirit.”

“I Haven’t fully decided if I will try to make a comeback next year. But Right now I’m following my heart. And my heart is telling me to step away. Soccer has always been my identity so now I’m soul searching and finding myself outside of the game. Thank you everyone for all the support, I have always appreciated all the love and positivity you guys send my way.”

