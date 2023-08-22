Super Falcons Star, Michelle Alozie all smiles as she steps out with Davido

Few moments ago, Super Falcons Defender, Michelle Alozie was spotted alongside popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido.

Alozie shared the adorable photo on her Official Instagram Story today being Tuesday the 22nd day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

In the above photo, The talented Defender could be clearly spotted standing alongside Afrobeat Singer, Davido and they could be seen holding the traditional National Team jersey with “Alozie” boldly written at the back, they both seems really excited upon meeting each other as they wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

Michelle Alozie is one of the most talented and beautiful player in the Nigerian Women team, she came into prominence some couple of months ago after making her debut for the Super Falcons. Numerous football fans fell in love with her immediately they watched her first game for the super Falcons and ever since then, she has been the center of attention in the Nigerian Women’s team not only because of her good looks but also because of how talented she is.

Michelle Alozie plays for the National Women’s Soccer League Team, Houston Dash, although she was born and brought up in the United States but despite that, she still chosed to represent Nigeria ahead of the United States and that’s one of the reasons why she was massively celebrated by Nigerians during the just concluded Women’s World Cup.

