Super Falcons Of Nigeria Beat Matildas Of Australia 3 – 2

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated hosts Australia 3-2 in their second group game at Brisbane Stadium on Thursday morning.

The Nigerian ladies are now joint top in Group B with Canada, but top with a goal difference.

Emily Van Egmond puts the host in front in the 45th minute, but Uchenna Kanu just before the half-time whistle blows, equalised for Nigeria.

Upon resumption of the second half, the Matildas continue pressing and asking questions but it was Osinachi Ohale who responded with a nod to give Nigeria the second goal in the 65th.

Oshoala’s presence unsettled Australia again in 72 minutes as she scored Nigeria’s third goal from a tight angle following a mix-up between Alanna Kennedy and Arnold.

Asisat Oshoala has now become the first Nigerian player to score in three Women’s World Cups.

Kennedy pulled a goal back deep into added time but the defeat means Australia go into their final group game against Canada knowing they need to win to guarantee a place in the last 16.

It ended 3-2 in favour of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, who now top group B with 4 points and a goal difference. Osinachi Ohale emerged player of the match.

Australia have three points courtesy of their match day one victory against Republic of Ireland who have been eliminated but would be Nigeria’s next opponents on match day three at the Brisbane Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Steph Catley, Australia captain, said, the Super Falcons had few chances and they finished off their chances.

Corroborating Catley’s point Caitlin Foord added that the Super Falcons took their chances, despite the Matildas’ favourable statistics.

In the Nigerian camp, Coach Randy Waldrum and Asisat Oshoala also share their thoughts and joy about the victory.

Watch the match highlights and the post-match reaction below



