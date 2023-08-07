Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum Speaks After Nigeria Was Sent Packing From The World Cup.

It’s the end of the road for Nigeria at the Women’s World Cup after England eliminated them at the round of 16 today.

This defeat could also signal the end for Randy Waldrum as the head coach of the Super Falcons as his contract with the NFF is reportedly set to expire in the next weeks.

Waldrum has been involved in an ongoing dispute with the Nigerian Football Federation over his unpaid salary, and after the match against England, Randy said conversations with the federation will happen very quickly because Olympics qualification is right around the corner.

Randy also said the challenge now is that they don’t want to move backwards after such an impressive outing at the World Cup, adding that they need plans in place to move forward on the world stage.

Waldrum went on to praise his players for playing their hearts out against the European champions and even said his team has given other nations the blueprint on how to approach England.

Asked if he’d like to stay beyond this tournament, Waldrum said “those decisions are for somebody else” to make.

Judging from how Nigeria performed at the WC, should NFF renew Randy Waldrum’s contract?

DYungToommaks (

)