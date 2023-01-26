Super Eagles trio are the only 3 African players to score more than 10 goals in Europe top 5 Leagues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria trio Victor Osimhen , Ademola Lookman and Terem Moffi are the only three African footballers to score more than 10 League goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

The Nigerian internationals have been doing pretty well for their respective clubs in Europe this season and they have been able to score a lot of goals for the clubs.

Victor Osimhen is currently one of the most in-form strikers in Europe this season and he has been able to score 13 League goals in the Italian Serie A, and that makes him the current highest goal scorer in the league.

The former LOSC Lille football club star has been firing from all cylinders for Napoli football club since the beginning of the season and his excellent performance has never gone unnoticed.

Terem Moffi has also been fantastic for FC Lorient in the French Ligue 1, and the Nigerian international has been able to score the total number of 12 League goals for the club.

Only Paris Saint Germain football club star Kylian Mbappe has scored more goals than Terem Moffi in the French Ligue 1 this season and he is currently the second highest goal scorer in the league.

Just like Victor Osimhen and Terem Moffi, Ademola Lookman has been superb for Atalanta football club since joining them from RassenballSport Leipzig football club in the summer and he has been able to score the total number of 11 League goals for the club.

Ademola Lookman scored two goals each in his last three matches for Atalanta football club and he is currently the second highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie A, behind his compatriot Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen,Terem Moffi and Ademola Lookman are now the only three African players to score more than 10 goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)