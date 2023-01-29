Super Eagles star Zaidu Sanusi reruns from injury to help FC Porto to lift Portuguese League Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Zaidu Sanusi returned from injury to guide FC Porto to a remarkable 2-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon football club to win this year’s edition of Portuguese League Cup.

The former Santa Clara football club star has been out of action for FC Porto since he suffered an injury against Atletico Madrid football club of Spain in the UEFA Champions League on the 1st of November 2022, but he made a return to action for the club against Sporting Lisbon football club.

Zaidu Sanusi started the game from the bench and he was able to impress after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game.

FC Porto took the lead through Canada national team star Stephen Eustaquio in the 10th minute after receiving an assist from Brazilian star Wendell to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Spanish star Ivan Marcano doubled the lead for FC Porto in the 86th minute through a fine teamwork from Nigerian Zaidu Sanusi and Pepe to end the match 2-0.

Zaidu Sanusi was fantastic for FC Porto after being introduced to the pitch and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s victory over their opponent.

The victory over Sporting Lisbon football club has now helped FC Porto to win this year’s edition of Portuguese League Cup.

Zaidu Sanusi will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for FC Porto when they play their next League game against Maritimo football club on Wednesday.

