Super Eagles star Zaidu Sanusi inspires FC Porto to a remarkable 1-0 win in Portuguese League Cup

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Zaidu Sanusi was in action for FC Porto on Wednesday night, and he was able to impress as they defeated Academico Viseu football club 1-0 in the quarter final of the Portuguese League Cup to qualify for the semi-final of the competition.

The former Santa Clara football club star was given a starting role by coach Sergio Conceicao and he was able to play a vital part in his team’s hard-fought away victory over their host.

Zaidu Sanusi started in FC Porto’s defence line alongside former Real Madrid football club star Pepe, Ivan Marcano and Joao Mario and they were all fantastic in the game.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Portugal star Andre Franco broke the deadlock for FC Porto in the 50th minute after receiving an assist from Mateus Uribe to end the match 1-0.

Zaidu Sanusi was fantastic for FC Porto throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to make many clearances in the game to help goalkeeper Claudio Ramos keep a clean sheet.

The victory over Academico Viseu has now taken FC Porto to the semi final of the 2022/2023 Portuguese League Cup.

Zaidu Sanusi will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for FC Porto when they play their next League game against Sporting Lisbon football club this weekend at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)