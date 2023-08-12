Super Eagles star Terem Moffi shines in OGC Nice FC 2-goal thriller against Lille in French Ligue 1

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Terem Moffi was impressive for OGC Nice football club on Friday night, as they played out a 1-1 draw against LOSC Lille football club in the Matchday 1 of the French Ligue 1.

The former KV Kortrijk football club striker was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in the preseason, and he was able to impress in the game.

Terem Moffi started in OGC Nice football club’s attack alongside France national team star Gaetan Laborde and Ivorian star Jeremie Boga and the trio were fantastic in the game.

Gaetan Laborde broke the deadlock for OGC Nice football club in the 19th minute after receiving an assist from Nigerian international Terem Moffi to end the first half 1-0.

Former Toulouse football club star Bafode Diakete equalized for OGC Nice football club in the 90th minute through an assist from England youngster Angel Gomez to end the match in a 1-1 draw.

Terem Moffi was outstanding for OGC Nice football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with an assist.

The Nigeria national team star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for OGC Nice football club when they play their next League game against Lorient football club next week.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

