Super Eagles of Nigeria dazzler Isaac Success was fantastic for Italian serie A giants Udinese Calcio football club on Sunday, as he guided them to a remarkable 1-0 away victory over Sampdoria football club.

The former Watford football club star was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game and he was able to perform excellently again on Sunday.

Isaac Success started in Udinese Calcio football club’s attack alongside Portuguese star Beto and the duo were impressive in the game.

The two teams tried to find the back of the net in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Nigerian-eligible star Kingley Ehizibue scored the winning goal for Udinese Calcio football club in the 88th minute through a fine teamwork from Isaac Success to end the match 1-0.

Isaac Success was impressive for Udinese Calcio football club throughout the whole duration of the game and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s hard-fought victory over their host.

The victory over Sampdoria football club has now helped Udinese Calcio football club to secure their first victory in their last four matches, and they will be looking forward to building on their impressive form when they play relegation threatening Verona football club next weekend.

Udinese Calcio football club have now moved to the 7th spot of the Italian Serie A table, following their impressive 1-0 victory over Sampdoria football club.

