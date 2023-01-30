Super Eagles star, Success impresses for Italian Serie A giant in their home league 2-goal thriller

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward maestro, Isaac Success was impressive today for Italian Serie A giant Udinese in their 20th league game of the season at home against Hellas Verona at the Dacia Arena.

The 27 year old Nigerian international retained his spot for his team in their starting XI line-up following his outstanding performance in their last game and he was able to deliver at the peak using his vast experience at the heart of the attacking line.

Isaac Success was at the peak with his level of performance where he posed to be a very big threat in the opposition box thereby played his part and also contributed his quota in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter which ended one all draw at full time.

The visitor got the lead as early as the 4th minute of the game courtesy of an own-goal from Rodrigo Becao as he put the ball into his own net to make it one nil, before the host got levelled with an equalizer from Lazar Samardzic in the 21st minute to make it one all draw going into the half time break.

The tempo of the game got more tensed up between the two sides in the second half as they both put up some more physical, tactical and technical displays but none was able to found the back of the net with all attempts to add more to the tally proving abortive as it ended one all draw at full time thereby making it no victor no vanquished.

Isaac Success with his great influx of influence in the show of the night will be hoping to keep the tempo going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

