Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika inspires his team to a remarkable 5-1 victory in the UEFA ECLQ

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro Raphael Onyedika was impressive for Club Brugge football club of Belgium on Thursday evening, as they secured a remarkable 5-1 victory over KA Akureyri football club of Iceland in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

Raphael Onyedika has been doing pretty well for Club Brugge football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to impress again on Thursday night.

The former FC Midtjylland midfielder was given a starting role by coach Ronny Deila and he was able to perform excellently for the club in the game.

Jorne Spileers broke the deadlock for Club Brugge football club in the 10th minute, and Hans Vanaken doubled the lead in the 40th minute. Andreas Skov Olsen made it 3-0 in the 41st minute, before Igor Thiago scored in the 45th minute to end the match 4-0.

Harley Willard made it 4-1 in the 60th minute before Roman Yaremchuk scored the last goal of the game in the 77th minute after receiving an assist from Maxim De Cuyper to end the match 5-1.

Nigeria national team star Raphael Onyedika was fantastic for Club Brugge football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Raphael Onyedika will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Club Brugge football club when they play their next League game this weekend.

The victory over KA Akureyri football club has now given Club Brugge football club an advantage ahead of the return leg.

