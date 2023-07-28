Super Eagles Star, Raphael Onyedika Inspires His Team To A Convincing 3-0 Victory

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro, Raphael Onyedika was at top notch yesterday for Belgian Pro-League giant Club Brugge in a club friendly match at home against Aarhus at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

The 22 year old Nigerian international retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having being a key figure in the squad and he was able to deliver at the peak in the whole 90 minutes duration.

Raphael Onyedika in the game was at the commanding end as he took control at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the defensive role, thereby made some decisive and dangerous clearances to deny the visitor some clear cut chances that could have been converted into goals.

The host in the 10th minute of the game got the lead courtesy of an opener from Tajon Buchanan to make it one nil and was the only goal that separated the two sides heading into the half time break.

The host in the second half were able to continue their goal scoring spree thereby scored two straight goals from Mats Rits and Hugo Vetlesen in the 48th and 76th minute respectively, to make it three goals to nil and was the final scoreline at full time.

Raphael Onyedika with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to maintain the tempo and momentum for his team in their next game as they get more fully prepared ahead of the new campaign.

Photo Credit: Twitter

