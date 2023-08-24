Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika inspires his team to a 2-1 away victory over Osasuna in UEFA ECLQ

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro Raphael Onyedika was fantastic for Club Brugge football club on Thursday night, as he guided them to a remarkable 2-1 away victory over Osasuna football club of Spain in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The former FC Midtjylland midfielder has been doing pretty well for Club Brugge football club in all competitions since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Thursday night.

Raphael Onyedika started in Club Brugge football club’s midfield alongside Belgium national team star Hans Vanaken and Hugo Vetlesen and the trio were fantastic in the game.

Both teams tried so hard to score in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Andreas Skov Olsen broke the deadlock for Club Brugge football club in the 50th minute, and Chimy Avila equalized for Osasuna football club in the 78th minute, before Maxim De Cuyper scored the last goal of the game in the 80th minute to end the match 2-1.

Raphael Onyedika was exceptional for Club Brugge football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Osasuna football club has now given Club Brugge football club an advantage ahead of the next week’s return leg in Belgium.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

