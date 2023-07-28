Super Eagles star Onyedika shines in his team remarkable 3-0 victory in the Europa Conference League

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Raphael Onyedika was impressive for Club Brugge football club of Belgium in their impressive 3-0 victory over Aarhus football club of Denmark in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The former FC Midtjylland midfield maestro was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Raphael Onyedika started in Club Brugge football club’s midfield alongside Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits and the trio were fantastic in the game.

Canada national team star Tajon Buchanan broke the deadlock for Club Brugge football club in the 10th minute through a fine teamwork from Nigerian Raphael Onyedika and Andreas Skov Olsen to end the first half 1-0.

Mats Rits doubled the lead for Club Brugge football club in the 48th minute before Hugo Vetlesen scored the last goal of the game in the 76th minute to end the match 3-0.

Raphael Onyedika was exceptional for Club Brugge football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The midfield maestro will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play the return leg next week.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)