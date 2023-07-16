Super Eagles Star, Onyedika Comes From Bench To Net A Classic Goal In His Team 2-1 Comeback Victory

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro, Raphael Onyedika was in action today for Belgian Pro-League giant Club Brugge in their fourth pre-season game of the summer away from home against G.A. Eagles.

The Nigerian international started the game from the bench due to tactical reason but was introduced in the 46th minute for Mats Rits, and he was able to deliver at the peak.

Raphael Onyedika was at top notch for the visitor after his introduction into the game as he was clinical at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the advance role, which as such got him directly involved in one of his team’s two goals courtesy of an equalizer which was instrumental in the comeback victory that got them returned to winning ways, after their last game ended in a disappointing two nil defeat against Feyenoord.

The host in the 23rd minute of the game got the score sheet opened with a goal from Oliver Edvardsen to make it one nil and was the only goal that separated the two sides heading into the half time break.

The visitor in the second half of the game got their form back on track as they put up some more physical, tactical and technical displays thereby got levelled with an equalizer from Raphael Onyedika in the 69th minute to make it 1-1 before Shon Homma gave his side the lead in the 84th minute which ended the game two goals to one at full time.

Raphael Onyedika with his great influx of influence after his introduction will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game as they get more fully prepared ahead of the new campaign.

Photo Credit: Twitter

