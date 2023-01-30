Super Eagles star, Onuachu nets a brace in 4-0 win to become his league current top goalscorer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria prolific and versatile forward, Paul Ebere Onuachu was at top notch yesterday for Belgian Pro-League giant KRC Genk in their 22nd league game of the season at home against Seraing at the Cegeka Arena.

The 28 year old Nigerian international retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up following his outstanding performance for the his team in their previous game and he was able to deliver yet at the peak using his vast experience at the heart of the attacking line.

Paul Onuachu was exceptional for the host at the attacking line where he created a couple of chances and as such got involved in two of the four goals scored by his team, which was instrumental in the massive four goals to nil at full time.

First half goals from Paul Onuachu and Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye scored in the 7th and 14th minute respectively gave the host a double lead going into the half time break which ended two goals to nil.

In the second half of the game, Paul Onuachu was able to raise his game and as such got his second goal of the night in the 60th minute to make it three nil before Joseph Paintsil wrapped up the massive win in the 64th minute to end the game four goals to nil at full time.

Paul Onuachu with his brace of the night has now taken his league tally of the season to 16 goals which was the most of any player scored in the competition so far this season.

