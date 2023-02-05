Super Eagles star, Ola Aina inspires Italian Serie A giant to a hard-fought 1-0 home league victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria prolific and versatile defender, Ola Aina was instrumental today for Italian Serie A giant Torino in their 21st league game of the season at home against Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino.

The 26 year old Nigerian international was handed a role to play in his team’s starting XI line-up having just returned from injury and he was able to inspire them to a hard-fought victory that moved them to the 7th spot on the table.

Ola Aina in the game gave an all-round performance for the host at the heart of the defence line where he made some decisive and dangerous clearances to deny the visitor some clear cut chances that could have been converted into goals.

The game was such a balanced one between the two sides as there was nothing separating the two sides going into the half time break which ended goalless draw, before the host got the score sheet opened just four minutes into the second 45 minutes courtesy of a goal Yann Karamoh to make it one nil.

After every other attempts from both sides to add more to the tally of the game, all were not successful as it ended one nil at full time.

Ola Aina with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)