Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo scores a classic goal in AFC Champions League (Video)

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Odion Jude Ighalo was superb for Al Hilal football club of Saudi Arabia in the AFC Champions League on Monday, as he scored a beautiful long range goal in their remarkable 3-1 victory over Shabab Al-Ahli football club of Dubai.

The former Manchester United football club star was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to impress again.

Odion Ighalo was started in Al Hilal football club’s attack alongside Mali national team star Moussa Marega and Argentina star Luciano Vietto and the trio were exceptional in the game.

Al Hilal football club took the lead through Odion Ighalo in the 17th minute after receiving an assist from Moussa Marega to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Hyun-Soo Jang doubled the lead in the 73rd minute and Luciano Vietto made it 3-0 in the 79th minute, before Omar Maher Khribin scored the last goal of the game in the 86th minute to end the match 3-1.

Odion Ighalo was fantastic for Al Hilal football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a long range goal from outside the box 18.

Odion Ighalo's goal for Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League last night. Baller 💯pic.twitter.com/Rlii2PvxAJ — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) February 21, 2023

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game this weekend.

