This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Odion Jude Ighalo was fantastic for Saudi Arabia Pro League Champions Al Hilal football club on Tuesday night, and he was able to guide them to a remarkable 3-2 victory over Flamengo football club of Brazil in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup to book their spot in the final.

The former Manchester United football club of England star was exceptional for Al Hilal football club in the quarter final of the competition over the weekend, and he was able to perform excellently again on Tuesday as he guided them to a hard-fought victory.

Odion Ighalo started in his team’s attack alongside Moussa Marega and Salem Al Dawsari and the trio were superb in the entertaining encounter.

A brace from Saudi Arabia national team star Salem Al Dawsari and Argentine star Luciano Vietto were enough to give Al Hilal football club a remarkable victory, despite the fact that Pedro scored for Flamengo football club.

The victory over Flamengo football club has now taken Al Hilal football club to the final of this year’s edition of FIFA Club World Cup, while Flamengo football club crashed out of the competition.

Nigeria national team star Odion Jude Ighalo will now be looking forward to playing in his first ever final of the FIFA Club World Cup, when Al Hilal football club play the winner between Spanish Laliga Santander Champions Real Madrid football club and Al Ahly football club of Egypt this weekend in Morocco.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)