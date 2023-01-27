Super Eagles star Nwakaeme guides his team to Saudi Super Cup final as Ronaldo Al Nassr crashed out

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Anthony Nwakaeme guided Al Feiha football club to a remarkable 1-0 victory over Al Hilal football club in the semi-final of the Saudi Arabia Super Cup to book their spot in the final of the competition, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr football club lost 3-1 to Al Ittihad FC to crash out of the competition.

Anthony Nwakaeme has been fantastic for Al Feiha football club since joining them from Trabzonspor football club of Turkey in the summer transfer window, and he has been able to score many goals for the club.

The Nigerian international started in his team’s attack alongside Brazilian star Paulinho and the duo were exceptional in the entertaining encounter.

Al Feiha football club took the lead through Paulinho in the 21st minute a fine teamwork from Victor Ruiz and Anthony Nwakaeme as the first half ended 1-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match ended 1-0 in favour of the host.

Anthony Nwakaeme was impressive for Al Feiha football club in the game and he was able to play a vital part in his team’s victory, to guide them to the final of the Saudi Arabia Super Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo captained Al Nassr football club on Thursday night as they lost 3-1 against Al Ittihad FC and that means they’ve crashed out of the competition.

Al Feiha football club and Al Ittihad FC will now be playing in the final of this year’s Saudi Arabia Super Cup.

