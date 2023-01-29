Super Eagles star, Lookman nets a stunning goal for Serie A giant in their superb 2-0 league victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria prolific and versatile dazzler, Ademola Lookman was in action yesterday for Italian Serie A giant Atalanta in their 20th league game of the season at home against Sampdoria at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

The England-born dazzler and Nigerian international retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been a key and prominent figure in the squad since making his debut and he was able to deliver yet at the peak.

Ademola Lookman was ruthless for the host at the heart of the attacking line where he posed to be a big threat in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play thereby got directly involved in one of the two goals of the night.

Joakim Maehle gave the host the lead as he made it one nil in the 42nd minute going into the half time break which was enough to separate the two sides before Ademola Lookman got the lead doubled for the host in the 57th minute to make it two goals to nil, and was also the final scoreline at full time.

Ademola Lookman with his great influx of influence in the show of the night will be hoping to keep the standard going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

