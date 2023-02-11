Super Eagles Star, Lookman Inspires Italian Serie A Giant To A Comfortable 2-0 Away League Victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

England-born dazzler and Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman was impressive tonight for Italian Serie A giant Atalanta in their 22nd league game of the current campaign away from home against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The 25 year old football maestro and former Rasenballsport Leipzig star has been enjoying a blistering run of form so far this season since making his debut for his new club in the competition, which made him a strong contender among the favourites to win the Golden Boot award.

He was as such handed a role to play in the starting XI line-up as he led the attacking line where he was at top notch using his vast experience to create a couple of chances which were instrumental in the comfortable victory.

Ademola Lookman with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play was a big threat in the opposition box thereby bagged a brilliant assist to set up his team’s second goal of the night, which helped them secured the whole maximum three points that moved them to the third spot on the table.

The visitor in the 23rd minute of the game got the deadlock broken courtesy of an opener from Davide Zappacosta to make it one nil going into the half time break, before Ademola Lookman in the 65th minute set up a brilliant assist for Rasmus Hojlund which ended the game two goals to nil at full time.

Ademola Lookman with his great influx of influence in the show of the night will be hoping to keep the standard going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)