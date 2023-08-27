Super Eagles star Kevin Akpoguma inspires his team to a 3-2 comeback win in the German Bundesliga

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Kevin Akpoguma was in action for Hoffenheim football club on Saturday evening, as they came from 2 goals down to secure a remarkable 3-2 away victory over Heidenheim football club in the Matchday 2 of the German Bundesliga.

Kevin Akpoguma was an unused substitute in Hoffenheim football club’s first game of the season, but he was given a starting role by his coach on Saturday, and he played a vital role in their remarkable victory.

The Nigerian international started in Hoffenheim football club’s defence line, and he was able to play a vital role in the team’s victory.

Heidenheim football club took the lead through Jan-Niklas Beste in the 26th minute to end the first half 1-0.

Marvin Pieringer doubled the lead in the 58th minute, and substitute Maximilian Beier made it 2-1 in the 77th minute. Pavel Kaderabek made it 2-2 in the 81st minute, before Andrej Kramaric scored the winning goal for the away team in the 90th minute to end the match 3-2.

Kevin Akpoguma was outstanding for Hoffenheim football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

The victory over Heidenheim football club has now marked Hoffenheim football club’s first victory of the season in the German Bundesliga this season.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

