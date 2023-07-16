Super Eagles Star, Joe Aribo Impresses For His English Club-side In Their Away 2-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro, Joe Aribo was superb today for his English club-side Southampton in a club friendly match away from home against Turkish side, Goztepe.

The 26 year old Nigerian international and former Glasgow Rangers star started the game from the bench due to tactical reason but was introduced in the second half for Che Adams.

Joe Aribo after his introduction was at top notch as he played instrumental role in helping his team got levelled just three minutes after his introduction, as he came on into the show when his team trailed with a goal from behind.

The Nigerian star with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play was outstanding for his team at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role, thereby helped in getting the ball advanced upfront to complement the attacking line.

The host in the 26th minute of the game got the lead courtesy of a goal from Yalcin Kayan to make it one nil and was the only goal that separated the two sides going into the half time break.

The visitor in the second half of the game also got their form back on track thereby emerged as the dominant side and as such got levelled with an equalizer from Carlos Alcaraz in the 64th minute to end the game one all draw at full time, as it ended no victor no vanquished.

Joe Aribo with his brilliant performance in the keenly contested encounter will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game, with every optimism to help them return to winning ways.

