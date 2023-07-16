SPORT

Super Eagles Star, Joe Aribo Impresses For His English Club-side In Their Away 2-Goal Thriller

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 341 1 minute read

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro, Joe Aribo was superb today for his English club-side Southampton in a club friendly match away from home against Turkish side, Goztepe.

The 26 year old Nigerian international and former Glasgow Rangers star started the game from the bench due to tactical reason but was introduced in the second half for Che Adams.

Joe Aribo after his introduction was at top notch as he played instrumental role in helping his team got levelled just three minutes after his introduction, as he came on into the show when his team trailed with a goal from behind.

The Nigerian star with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play was outstanding for his team at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role, thereby helped in getting the ball advanced upfront to complement the attacking line.

The host in the 26th minute of the game got the lead courtesy of a goal from Yalcin Kayan to make it one nil and was the only goal that separated the two sides going into the half time break.

The visitor in the second half of the game also got their form back on track thereby emerged as the dominant side and as such got levelled with an equalizer from Carlos Alcaraz in the 64th minute to end the game one all draw at full time, as it ended no victor no vanquished.

Joe Aribo with his brilliant performance in the keenly contested encounter will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game, with every optimism to help them return to winning ways.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Super Eagles Duo, Awoniyi And Dennis Shine For EPL Club-side In Their Pre-Season Hard-fought 1-0 Win

11 mins ago

Inter Milan Withdraw from Romelu Lukaku Pursuit After Juventus Meetings

23 mins ago

Transfer: Newcastle ready to bid €90m for Kvaratskhelia, Chelsea ready to compere for Franca

45 mins ago

Transfer News: Messi joins Beckham’s Inter Miami, PSG willing to outbid Bayern for Kane

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button