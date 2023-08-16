Super Eagles of Nigeria star Cyriel Dessers was in action for Glasgow Rangers football club of Scotland on Tuesday night, as they played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Servette football club of Switzerland in the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

Cyriel Dessers has been outstanding for Glasgow Rangers football club since joining them from Cremonese football club of Italy this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Tuesday night.

Glasgow Rangers football club head coach started his best players against Servette football club, and they were able to secure a hard-fought away draw in the game.

Servette football club took the lead through Dereck Kutesa in the 22nd minute after receiving an assist from Jeremy to end the first half 1-0.

England star James Tavernier equalized for Glasgow Rangers football club in the 51st minute through an assist from John Soutter to end the match in a 1-1 draw.

Cyriel Dessers was impressive for Glasgow Rangers football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s hard-fought draw.

The Nigerian international was on target for Glasgow Rangers football club against the same opponent in the first leg last week, as they secured a remarkable 2-1 victory at Ibrox Stadium, and the first leg victory has now helped Glasgow Rangers football club to book their spot in the next round of the qualification of the UEFA Champions League.

Cyriel Dessers will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Glasgow Rangers football club when they play their next game this weekend.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

