Super Eagles star, Dessers helps his team qualify for Coppa Italia S/F for their 2nd time in history

Super Eagles of Nigeria prolific and versatile forward, Cyriel Dessers was impressive yesterday for Italian Serie A club-side Cremonese in their Coppa Italia quarter finals ties away from home against Jose Mourinho led AS Roma team at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 28 year old and former KRC Genk star was handed a role to play in his team’s starting XI line-up following his outstanding performance for the team in their previous game and he was able to play his part and also contributed his quota.

Cyriel Dessers in the game was a big threat in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of the play as he won a penalty which was also converted by him as the opening goal of the night, that inspired them to the hard-fought victory which booked a spot for them in the semi-final stage of the competition to be played against Fiorentina.

First half goal from Cyriel Dessers gave the visitor a one nil lead going into the half time break before Zeki Celik doubled the lead for the visitor in the second half courtesy of an own-goal, as he put the ball into his own net to make it two nil.

The host in the late minute to the end of the game then got a consolation to get the deficit reduced courtesy of a goal from Andrea Belotti which ended the game two goals to one at full time.

Cremonese after knocking Napoli out of the Coppa Italia have now done the same to AS Roma and are now going to the semi-finals of the competition for the second time in the club history.

U.S. Cremonese have qualified for the Coppa Italia semi-final for the second time in their history:

– 1986/1987

– 2022/2023.

Cyriel Dessers with his great influx of delivery in the game will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

