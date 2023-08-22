Super Eagles of Nigeria star Cyriel Dessers was fantastic for Glasgow Rangers football club of Scotland on Tuesday night, as they played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against PSV football club of Netherlands in the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The former Genk football club star has been doing pretty well since joining Glasgow Rangers football club this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Tuesday night.

Cyriel Dessers started in Glasgow Rangers football club’s attack alongside Abdallah Sima and the duo were impressive in the entertaining encounter.

Glasgow Rangers football club took the lead through Abdallah Sima in the 45th minute after receiving an assist from Nigerian international Cyriel Dessers to end the first half 1-0.

PSV football club equalized through Ivorian star Ibrahim Sangare in the 61st minute, and Rabbi Matondo made it 2-1 in the 76th minute after receiving another assist from Super Eagles of Nigeria star Cyriel Dessers, before former Barcelona football club star Luuk de Jong equalized for PSV football club in the 80th minute to end the match 2-2.

Cyriel Dessers was fantastic for Glasgow Rangers football club against PSV football club, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a brace of assists.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Glasgow Rangers football club when they play their next game in the Scottish Premier League in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)